Phillips sentenced to maximum 40 years in prison for murder of Charleston officer

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The man convicted of shooting and killing Charleston Police Officer Cassie Johnson in 2020 has received the maximum sentence of 40 years in prison for the second-degree murder charge.

Kanawha County Circuit Judge Jennifer Bailey sentenced Joshua Phillips on Wednesday in front of a crowded courtroom that included the families of Johnson, Phillips and many members of the Charleston Police Department.

Phillips faced 10-40 in prison for second-degree murder, which he was found guilty of by a jury in June. Phillips was also sentenced to six months in jail for a simple drug possession charge.

Bailey said she learned a lot about Phillips while reviewing his presentence report including a criminal history dating back to 2004. She told the courtroom before sentencing that there is a stark difference between Johnson and Phillips.

“We have a young woman with goals, a passion for life. She loved the outdoors, water, camping, her family, friends and animals. She had goals that she made and reached. I say that she surpassed those goals,” she said.

“Then we have an individual who didn’t bother to complete an education, came up with no skill set, no means of support, and no indication there is a contribution to society in any way.”

Phillips and Johnson exchanged gunfire during an altercation on Garrison Avenue on Dec. 1, 2020. Johnson was responding to a parking complaint where Phillips had illegally parked his car on a neighbor’s property. Dash cam and body cam footage of the incident was shown to the courtroom during the week-long trial. Johnson died two days later from her gunshot wound.

Phillips claimed self-defense during the trial. On Wednesday, his attorney asked for a home-confinement sentence. Phillips also made a brief statement.

“I want to apologize for the grief I have caused her friends and family. I apologize for my actions causing the death of Cassie Johnson. If I could change what happened or trade places with her, I would,” he said.

Emotional victim impact statements by Johnson’s family and a friend were given following the statement by Phillips. Johnson’s mother, Sheryl Johnson, addressed the notion of the possibility of home confinement in her statement. She said, “my daughter didn’t get home confinement. She’s confined to a six-by-six grave in Sissonville.”

She ended by forgiving Phillips, saying, “I know you won’t understand this, maybe you can find a bible and read up on it. I forgive you for killing my beautiful child. I know if I don’t forgive you, I can’t be forgiven and I’ll never see her again and that’s not going to happen. I’m going to see her again.”

Chelsea Johnson, Cassie’s sister, also spoke in front of the courtroom saying, “It’s been 19 months since I have been able to speak to my sister and I have a lifetime to go. A lifetime of memories that she will not be a part of because of Joshua Phillips.”

“My life has changed forever because of the choices he made that day,” she said.

As part of the sentencing, Phillips will pay restitution of $8,000.

Charleston Mayor Amy Shuler Goodwin and Police Chief Tyke Hunt released the following statement Wednesday regarding the sentencing:

“Today’s sentencing can hopefully give some closure to the family of Cassie Johnson, her friends, our brothers and sisters in the Charleston Police Department and the entire Charleston community. This has been a long and painful process, but all along we have maintained faith and trust in the justice system and today is no exception. Our job now is to continue to honor the legacy of our fallen sister and work to live up to the high standards Cassie set as a Charleston police officer. We will never forget the passion and honor Cassie brought to her job protecting Charleston and we promise to strive every day to live up to those expectations.”