Phillips jury to resume deliberations Monday

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Jurors in the Joshua Phillips trial will return Monday to continue deliberations after being unable to reach a decision Friday.

The jury spent much of the day discussing Phillips and evidence related to the December 2020 shooting of Charleston police officer Cassie Johnson. Phillips faces a first-degree murder charge for Johnson’s death as well as drug possession with intent to deliver.

Kanawha County Circuit Judge Jennifer Bailey warned jurors about discussing the case and following any local news over the weekend.

Jury members will return Monday at 9 a.m.