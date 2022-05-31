Phillips jury selection begins Thursday

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Jury selection begins Thursday for the man accused in the December 2020 death of Charleston police officer Cassie Johnson.

Kanawha County Circuit Judge Jennifer Bailey said during a pretrial hearing Monday afternoon that the prosecution and defense will attempt to choose a jury in the Joshua Phillips case Thursday and Friday with the hopes of beginning the trial next Monday, June 6.

Johnson was shot during an altercation with Phillips over a parking complaint on Garrison Avenue. Prosecutors claim Johnson tried to handcuff Phillips for security until backup arrived and then Phillips threw the handcuffs across the street and grabbed a .45 caliber gun he had under his clothing while trying to keep Johnson from grabbing her firearm.

Johnson died a few days after the shooting. Phillips was hospitalized for a few days.

Bailey said once again Monday that she’ll hold off on a change of venue request from the defense until after jury selection is attempted.

Phillips’ attorney Ronni Sheets urged Bailey to change the location of the trial. She said questionnaires filled out by the latest group of potential jurors shows many have already formed an opinion of the case.

“I think we are at about 96% case recognition, so everyone who is asked about the case has heard about the case but it’s not just knowledge, it’s the hostile sentiment that they are expressing,” Sheets said.

She read several survey answers to the judge–some jury pool members said they already knew Phillips was guilty, one even said he should be executed.

Sheets said residents also know a lot of things the media has reported about Johnson, including her love for animals, and Phillips, including his prior criminal record, that won’t be part of the trial. She said that could hurt her client’s case.

“Items that are more sympathetic to the state’s case and items that are also prejudicial to Mr. Phillips,” she said.

But Kanawha County Assistant Prosecutor Michelle Drummond said Bailey has plenty of case law behind her decision to allow the jury selection process to proceed before deciding on a change of venue.

“The trial courts often did just what this court is doing,” she said. “There’s no reason to believe an adequate and appropriate jury could not be picked for this case.”

The court started with a jury pool of 1,000 residents. Bailey said she herself has excused 344 residents from serving in recent days for various reasons. The prosecution and defense have agreed to begin the selection from 110 residents. Approximately 60 potential jurors will be told to report Thursday and another 60 on Friday for individual interviews.

Phillips’ trial was originally set for March but jury selection was halted by Bailey have not enough potential jurors showed up.

Phillips to claim self-defense

Phillips’ attorney John Sullivan told Judge Bailey Tuesday the defense case would be based on self-defense.

“This is a self-defense case,” Sullivan said.

Phillips was shot twice by Johnson during the confrontation.

Other pretrial rulings

Judge Bailey denied a defense motion Tuesday that would have kept evidence of drugs found in Phillips’ clothing after he was taken to the hospital from being presented to the jury.

Bailey held off for now on another pretrial motion that would allow the defense to show body-cam evidence of Phillips’ arrest where he was allegedly kicked by some Charleston police officers. The judge is expected to rule on that defense motion before the trial begins.