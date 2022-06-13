Phillips guilty of second degree murder in Officer Johnson death

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — A Kanawha County jury returned a guilty verdict on the charge of second degree murder in the case of Joshua Phillips Monday afternoon in the December 2020 shooting death of Charleston police officer Cassie Johnson.

The panel deliberated for parts of three days before announcing its verdict Monday afternoon. The jury also found Phillips guilty of a simple drug possession charge.

Prosecutors pushed for a first degree murder conviction where Phillips would have faced life in prison. He’ll now face 10-40 years in prison for second degree murder.

The only question the jury asked during its three days of deliberating the case was for an additional laptop computer to view the video of the altercation between Phillips and Johnson on Garrison Avenue in Charleston on Dec. 1, 2020. Officer Johnson was dispatched there to answer a parking complaint.

The defense maintained the shooting was self-defense and was not premediated, a component that’s required to find a person guilty of first-degree murder. The prosecution spent time during the trial explaining that premeditation didn’t have to be a long period of time. The jury opted for second degree murder which does not require premeditation.

The incident was captured on Johnson’s body camera and dashboard camera from her police cruiser. The footage was presented to the jury last week.

The jury also viewed cell phone video taken by Charleston resident Michael Oesterreicher that showed Johnson laying face down in the ground after being shot.

Much of last week’s testimony came from Charleston police officers who described bullet casings found at the scene and doctors who discussed Johnson’s condition when she arrived at the hospital. She died two days later.

State Chief Medical Examiner Dr. Allen Mock said Johnson died of a single gunshot wound to the neck. The gunshot lead to excessive bleeding and significant damage to her spinal cord.

Defense attorneys John Sullivan and Ronni Sheets said during closing arguments Phillips feared for his life, but Kanawha County Assistant Prosecutors Don Morris and Michele Drummond said Phillips resisted arrest and “feared going to jail.”

Additional body camera footage from Cpl. Brandon Rinehart showed officers pinning Phillips down while they punched and kicked him. Rinehart testified it was “to gain more control” since Phillips failed to comply with their commands.

Phillips’ attorneys claim Officer Johnson was “the first aggressor.” The prosecution believes Johnson was just trying to do her job as a police officer.

Kanawha County Circuit Judge Jennifer Bailey will sentence Phillips at a later date.