Phillips arraigned on murder charge

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The man accused of the shooting death of a Charleston police officer is now formally charged with her murder.

Joshua Phillips

Joshua Phillips, 38, of Charleston, was arraigned on a single charge of first degree murder via video in Kanawha County Magistrate Court Saturday from his hospital bed in Charleston.

A criminal complaint filed with the court also yielded more information on the events which led up to the shooting of Patrolman Cassie Johnson.

The document revealed Patrolman Johnson was dispatched to 269 Garrison Avenue in Charleston. There, the woman who had called police complained Phillips had illegally parked his red Dodge Durango on her property.

Patrolman Johnson found Phillips coming out of a home located at 272 Garrison Avenue. He confirmed he was the driver of the Durango. Phillips went to his vehicle and stood at the driver’s side with the door open. Patrolman Johnson asked to see his driver’s license, which according to the criminal complaint he could not produce.

Investigators say Phillips began to make “furtive movements” inside the vehicle with his back to the officer and she ordered him to place his hands behind his back. Detectives said it was at that point Phillips turned, made an aggressive move toward Johnson, and engaged in a scuffle with the officer. Patrolman Johnson’s handcuffs were tossed into the street and Phillips pulled a pistol from the waistband of his pants.

The struggle was described in the words of the investigating detective in the criminal complaint.

Officer Cassie Johnson

“With his handgun in his right hand, Mr. Phillips grabbed Patrolman Johnson’s pistol and holster with his left hand, preventing it from being drawn. Mr. Phillips and Patrolman Johnson continued to struggle, and eventually Mr. Phillips discharged his firearm approximately five times, striking Patrolman Johnson once in the base of her neck. Patrolman Johnson discharged her firearm three times, striking Mr. Phillips twice.”

“Mr. Phillips then entered his vehicle, while Patrolman Johnson lay motionless on the ground, and left the scene.”

Police Chief Tyke Hunt earlier noted Johnson was able to give fellow officers who responded to her aid enough information to identify and locate Phillips soon after the incident.

Johnson died two days later at the Charleston Area Medical Center.

A preliminary hearing is set for Dec. 21.