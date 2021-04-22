Phillips arraigned in Cassie Johnson’s death

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The man accused in the December shooting death of Charleston police officer Cassie Johnson pleaded not guilty Thursday during his arraignment on six felony criminal counts.

Joshua Phillips, 38, of Charleston, was arraigned by Kanawha County Circuit Judge Jennifer Bailey following his recent indictment.

A grand jury indicted Phillips on counts of murder, being a prohibited person in possession of a firearm and four drug charges.

Phillips allegedly shot Johnson during an altercation on Dec. 1 on Garrison Avenue. Johnson returned fire on Phillips. Johnson died two days later. Phillips was hospitalized for several days.

Officer Johnson was answering a parking complaint when the altercation took place. Prosecutors allege Phillips was in the area for a drug deal.

Judge Bailey scheduled the trial for Aug. 16. Phillips’ attorney, John Sullivan, said the defense could be ready for trial by late June if necessary.

Sullivan asked Bailey to set bond in the case. Bailey rejected the request but said Sullivan could file a separate motion. Kanawha County Assistant Prosecutor Don Morris said the prosecution opposes any consideration of bond.

“Mr. Phillips is charged with first degree murder of a Charleston police officer. It’s the most serious case we could possibly have judge,” Morris told Bailey. “We ask that Judge Webster’s order remain in effect and bond be denied in this matter.”

Kanawha County Circuit Judge Carrie Webster had previously rejected bond for Phillips.

Bailey did agree Thursday to enter an order that Phillips be allowed out of his cell at the South Central Regional Jail where he is in protective custody. Sullivan said sometimes Phillips goes days without being allowed out.

“All persons incarcerated should be provided with the opportunities that are required by their own regulations and I have no problem entering an order to that effect,” Bailey said.

Bailey also arraigned Charleston residents Richard Chapman and Marshall Sharp Thursday on drug charges. They allegedly made the drug deal with Phillips before the shooting. Their trial dates were also set for Aug. 16. Sullivan said it’s unlikely the three would be tried together.

Cassie Johnson’s mother and sister watched the video hearing.