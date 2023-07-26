Philadelphia teen is accused of robbing Charleston smoke shop at gunpoint

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — A Pennsylvania teen allegedly admits to robbing a Charleston business at gunpoint.

According to a criminal complaint filed in Kanawha County Magistrate Court, Rasheen Quad Washington, 18, of Philadelphia, is charged with first-degree robbery.

Just after 11 p.m. Tuesday, the robbery was reported in the 3800 block of MacCorkle Avenue SE at the Smoke City Smoke Shop.

The complaint said Washington entered the store with intentions of robbing it. He was found in the 600 block of South Park Road.

Officers were able to identify him after obtaining a description from an employee at the business. They also said a replica BB handgun was found on Washington’s person.

Washington is currently being held on a $10,000 cash only bond.