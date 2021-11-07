Pharr says now is the time to reduce number of city council seats

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Charleston Councilwoman Jennifer Pharr says there is no better time than right now to reduce the number of people on Charleston City Council.

Pharr, an at-large council member, announced a proposal to eliminate 10 of the 20 ward seats by combining areas during last week’s council meeting. She plans to officially introduce it during this week’s redistricting meeting. Pharr’s plan also would reduce the number of at-large seats down to only two or four from the current six.

She told 580-WCHS that with redistricting currently happening, it’s time to reduce the 26 council seats.

“Redistricting comes around every 10 years. We have a prime opportunity to look at our wards, look at our at-large and to make a decision as council what is best for our city,” Pharr said.

“We’ve had a declining population in Charleston for a number of years. We have one of the largest sized city councils for our population in the nation.”

Pharr’s proposal includes combining Wards 1 and 2 to make Ward 1 and then taking Wards 3 and 4 to make Ward 2 and so on until there are 10 wards.

She said that wards can be adjusted by an ordinance, an easier process than changing the number of at-large positions which require a charter change. Pharr further explained that a change of the number of at-large seats would cost around $300,000 for a special election to put the charter on the ballot. An ordinance change is a vote by the council.

“If we can do the wards with an ordinance, and I think it’s something that can be done quickly, then I think we should start there. If there needs to a discussion with changing charter and having a public hearing, that is fine as well,” Pharr said.

Pharr said another reason she is in favor of reducing the number of council seats is that in past elections, up to 10 wards have been uncontested and it results in council members not showing up for work.

She believes there will be support and opposition on the council. A Planning, Streets and Traffic Committee meeting on Monday at 5 p.m. where her proposal should be on the table. If it passes, it would go to the full council for a vote, Pharr said.