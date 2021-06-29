Pharmacist, pharmacies agree to pay penalties over prescription allegations

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — A West Virginia pharmacist and two pharmacies have agreed to pay thousands of dollars in penalties to resolve allegations of violating federal law on prescriptions.

According to acting U.S. Attorney Lisa Johnston, Jawed Ali Khan Sherwan owns and operates the two Beckley Pharmacy locations in Beckley and the Bee Well Pharmacy located in South Charleston. The settlements are connected to alleged actions between March 2015 and March 2020 that each party filled prescriptions known for not being for a legitimate medical purpose.

Sherwan, Beckley Pharmacy and Bee Well Pharmacy agreed to pay $300,000 in civil penalties to resolve allegations the pharmacies violated the Controlled Substances Act.

Bee Well Pharmacy also agreed to surrender its Drug Enforcement Administration, meaning it cannot fill prescriptions for controlled substances. Beckley Pharmacy will be under heightened regulatory and reporting obligations.