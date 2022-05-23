Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine booster now available for young children at KCHD

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine booster is now available for children ages 5 to 11 at the Kanawha-Charleston Health Department, health officials announced Monday.

Dr. Steven Eshenaur, Health Officer and Executive Director of the Kanawha-Charleston Health Department (KCHD) told 580-WCHS that the health department has been awaiting this decision. Last week, CDC signed off on Pfizer’s COVID-19 booster shot for children in the 5 to 11 age range.

“We’re excited to have this to help prevent children from transmitting COVID that otherwise did not have availability of a booster,” Eshenaur said.

Eshenaur reiterated that booster shots are recommended at least five months after the initial shot series has been completed. KCHD said in a release that second boosters are currently recommended for those who are 50 and older or who have underlying health conditions that make them more susceptible to the virus.

Eshenaur added the boost program at KCHD has been steady as variants of COVID-19 continue to form. According to the state DHHR, around 50.4% of West Virginia residents eligible for a COVID-19 booster shot have received one.

“The public’s impression based upon the number of variants that have come have motivated more individuals to receive a booster. To avoid transmission of one of the recent variants.”

COVID-19 testing and vaccinations continue to be available on a walk-in basis Monday through Friday, 8 am-3:30 pm at the Kanawha-Charleston Health Department, 108 Lee Street East, Charleston, WV.

For more information on testing, vaccines, and all other public health services please visit www.kchdwv.org or call the Kanawha-Charleston Health Department at (304) 348- 8080.