Petersburg man sentenced for setting fire to home last year

PETERSBURG, W.Va. — An arson attack last May results in a Petersburg man getting at least 15 years in prison.

Christopher Burns plead guilty in January to charges of arson after he had set fire to a vacant home on May 31.

A firefighter with the Petersburg Fire Department firefighter had injured himself while battling the blaze. The fire ended up causing an estimated $30,000.00 worth of damages.

Burns was sentenced on March 9th in Grant County Circuit Court. He will serve 10 years in prison on a 1st Degree Arson charge, plus 5 years for causing injury during arson.