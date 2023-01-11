Person shot by Charleston police officer dies

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — A man shot by a Charleston police officer Wednesday afternoon after the officer was struck with a pipe has died.

According to Charleston Police Department Chief of Detectives Lt. Tony Hazelett, officers were investigating a trespassing complaint in the Spring Street-Bullet Street area at about 12:50 Wednesday afternoon when they encountered a man identified as William Henry Jr, 43, of Charleston. Hazelett said Henry refused to cooperate with the officers and armed himself with a pipe.

“Henry refused all commands to drop the weapon and then advanced on our officer,” a news release from Hazelett said. “Henry fought through a taser deployment and struck our officer in the head with the pipe. Our officer fired upon Henry after being hit with the pipe.”

Officers on the scene rendered first aid to Henry after he was handcuffed. He later died at a Charleston hospital.

The information from the investigation will be submitted to the Kanawha County Prosecutor’s Office for review. Per policy, the officer involved has been placed on critical incident leave pending the preliminary findings by the prosecutor’s office.