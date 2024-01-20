Person of interest sought in Chandler Drive homicide

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — A 36-year-old woman is dead and Charleston police have named a person of interest in her murder.

Police said Lora Farley was found dead in her Chandler Drive home Thursday evening. A Friday autopsy determined her death was by homicide from blunt force trauma to the head.

A Friday evening news release from CPD said detectives are looking for Izak Surface, 21, of Charleston, as a person of interest in Farley’s death. The two had been in a relationship, police learned.

Surface is described as being six-feet tall, weighing 150 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing dark clothing and a black jacket. Police said he is known to frequent the Chandler Drive area.

Anyone with information is asked to call 304-348-6480 or 304-348-8111.