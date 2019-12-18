Person of interest named in murder case of Charleston teen

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The Charleston Police Department and the family of Laurina Blake is asking for anyone to come forward with information about Blake’s death.

The 18-year old woman was shot several times and killed on Lovell Drive in Charleston’s West Side on November 30. Charleston Police Chief Opie Smith and Detectives with the Criminal Investigation Division on the case held a press conference Wednesday to lay out the details of the investigation to this point.

Lt. Tony Hazelett, a Chief Detective for Charleston Police Department (CPD) said Qynell Bradshaw has been named a person of interest in the murder of Blake.

Qynell Bradshaw

Bradshaw is an ex-boyfriend of Blake and is currently wanted on charges in connection to an alleged beating of her in June.

In front of the media and Blake’s mother, Smith said the department has hit a ‘brick wall’ in the investigation and there are people out there who have information about this murder that can help bring the murderer to justice.

“I understand the culture of not wanting to talk to the police or fear of retaliation if you provide information for a crime but understand this…This is about getting justice for the family of an 18-year old that was brutally murdered by gun violence.,” Smith said.

Bradshaw, 23 of Charleston, is currently wanted on warrants out of Kanawha County for an April charge of misdemeanor Persons Prohibited from Possessing Firearms and a felony warrant for Malicious Wounding in the incident with Blake.

According to CPD, in the June incident Bradshaw is accused of holding Blake’s mouth open under a showerhead until she began to choke and lose consciousness. During this incident, Bradshaw is accused of striking Blake in the face with his fist, causing significant injury to her eye and the side of her head.

Laurina Blake

Lt. Tony Hazelett, a Chief Detective for CPD said Bradshaw still has Charleston connections and believes he could be in the area.

Hazelett, Detective Jonathan Hill, and Detective Matt Lovern asked anyone with information on his whereabouts or any information about the shooting to call the department because investigators have been met with a lot of ‘resistance’ from the public in this case.

“People do not want to talk to us, they don’t have time for us or return our phone calls,” Hazelett said. “We’ve reached out to several witnesses and they have refused to come in.”

24-year-old Terrance Rajar Bonner, who had been wanted for questioning in this case, was taken into custody on Friday after a pursuit with police. Bonner had three outstanding magistrate court warrants: wanton endangerment with a firearm, prohibited person in possession of a firearm and domestic battery.

There are two other witnesses in the case that CPD is still looking to talk to in Dante Spencer Williams, 22, and Memphis Ross, 18. The pair also is wanted on various warrants.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Bradshaw or anything in the case is asked to call the CPD at 304-348-8111 or Smith’s office at 304-348-6460.

Smith said anyone can remain anonymous when giving information and he will gladly meet folks where they want to talk.

“If you have information that could help us in the investigation, I’ll meet you anywhere just call. I’ll meet you in the city, out of the city, it doesn’t matter,” Smith said.

“We need solid information because the Charleston Police Department wants to get justice for Laurina Blake, her family, and friends.”