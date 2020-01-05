Person of interest in murder of teenager arrested by Charleston PD

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — A man that was named a person of interest in the shooting death of a Charleston teenager has been arrested.

The Charleston Police Department announced they took Qynell Bradshaw, 23, into custody early Sunday morning during a traffic stop.

Bradshaw had outstanding warrants out for his arrest for malicious wounding in June and being a prohibited person with a firearm in April.

Bradshaw is the ex-boyfriend of Laurina Blake, 18, who was shot several times and killed on the city’s west side on November 30.

Blake was found with multiple gunshot wounds to her body, lying next to a vehicle in the 100 block of Lovell Drive that evening. She later died at the hospital.

According to CPD, the malicious wounding charge came in a June incident where Bradshaw is accused of holding Blake’s mouth open under a showerhead until she began to choke and lose consciousness.

During this incident, Bradshaw is accused of striking Blake in the face with his fist, causing significant injury to her eye and the side of her head.

Bradshaw is being held on those charges at the South Central Regional Jail.

No arrests have been made for Blake’s murder.