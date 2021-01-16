Person killed while walking along I-79

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. — Part of Interstate 79 south reopened late Friday night in Kanawha County after being closed earlier in the evening because of a deadly accident involving a pedestrian.

Emergency officials said one person was killed after being hit by more than one vehicle while walking around 7 p.m. south of Elkview.

The victim was not being publicly identified as of Saturday morning.

For a time on Friday evening, interstate traffic was being rerouted off I-79 south at Elkview to the highway entrance at Big Chimney.

A second accident was reported in the traffic congestion in the area.