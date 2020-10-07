Person dies in Jefferson gas tank explosion

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. — A man on Wednesday died during an explosion at a Jefferson business.

The incident happened around 2 p.m. at Custom Welding and Fabrication. Authorities reported the victim was an employee of the business.

Kanawha County Sheriff Mike Rutherford said the man was in a shop using a blowtorch on a gas tank when the tank exploded.

“He was deceased,” Rutherford said regarding when authorities arrived.

Authorities have not released the victim’s name; Rutherford said the victim’s family is contacting family members who live out of the state.

The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office, the West Virginia State Fire Marshal’s Office, and the U.S. Occupational Safety and Health Administration are investigating the incident.