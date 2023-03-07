Pedestrian struck by car at intersection

CROSS LANES, W.Va. — A man is recovering after he was hit by a car Monday evening. It occurred at the intersection of Big Tyler Road and Washington Street W in Cross Lanes.

The 58-year-old man was crossing the intersection on a bicycle when he was hit. Deputies suspect that he was under the influence of drugs at the time and was inattentive to the situation.

He was transported to Thomas Memorial Hospital with an arm injury that is non-life-threatening.

The driver of the vehicle was not found to be in violation of any traffic laws but was cited for not wearing a seat belt.

The driver was not injured in the crash.