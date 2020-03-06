Pedestrian struck being Charleston police pursuit

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Charleston police officers are searching for a suspect following fleeing from a traffic stop Friday morning and hitting a pedestrian.

The Charleston Police Department (CPD) said officers encountered the suspect during a stop before 7 a.m. The suspect fled the scene in the vehicle, nearly striking an officer.

A female adult was then struck near Park Drive and Grant Street on the West Side. According to CPD, that’s when the suspect abandoned the vehicle and fled the scene.

The extent of the injuries of the pedestrian hit is unknown. She is being treated at a local hospital.

Because of the pursuit, two Kanawha County Schools, Stonewall Jackson Middle School and Mary C. Snow Elementary School, were on lockdown for around 30 minutes.

The suspect’s name has not been released.