Pedestrian struck and killed in downtown Charleston Tuesday

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — A pedestrian was struck and killed by a vehicle Tuesday morning in Charleston, according to 911 dispatchers.

The incident occurred around 11:15 a.m. near the Charleston Town Center parking garage on the 200 block of Lee St. E.

Lee St. E. shut down at Clendenin St. while first responders were on scene.

The crash occurred in the eastbound lanes of travel and involved a 2015 blue Toyota Camry and an adult female. The female was pronounced deceased at the scene due to injuries sustained from the

collision.

The crash currently remains under investigation by the Charleston Police Department Accident Investigation Bureau, with possible charges pending.

The name of the pedestrian is not being released at this time pending next of kin notification, CPD said.