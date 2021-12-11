Pedestrian killed north of Charleston

MILLIKEN, W.Va. — A man died after being struck by a vehicle Friday evening north of Charleston.

Sheriff’s deputies said the collision happened at around 5:30 p.m. at the intersection of Greenbrier Street and Elkhart Drive in the community of Milliken.

The pedestrian died of the injuries suffered. Several bystanders tried to help him. Some of them started CPR before emergency crews arrived.

Investigators said the driver of the vehicle also stopped to help. No charges have been filed.

The names of those involved were not immediately released.