Pay increase coming for county workers in Kanawha

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — A supplemental allowance and a one-time pay increase for county workers is coming in Kanawha County after approval from the commission Tuesday.

In its morning meeting, the commission approved $750,000 worth of raises to deputy sheriffs, emergency management and all regular county employees.

According to county finance director Kim Fleck, deputy sheriffs will receive a one-time pay supplement of $3,000. Emergency Management and Homeland Security employees will receive $2,000 and all other county employees will receive $1,000.

“Due to prudent budgeting and the support of the federal government with CARES funds, we are now able to approve a one-time pay supplement for our deserving employees,” Commission President Kent Carper said in a release.

“I hope Congress will soon act to approve additional COVID-19 support for our citizens as well as local governments.”

The checks will be ready by Tuesday, December 15.

“We are going to get through this. We’ll get through it and I believe we will get through it well,” Carper said of the pandemic.

According to the latest report by the Kanawha-Charleston Health Department on Sunday, there are 1,097 active cases of COVID-19 in the county.