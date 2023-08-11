Patient exits ambulance, jumps to death

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — A man jumped out of an ambulance in Charleston Friday afternoon and then jumped over the side of an interstate bridge. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Authorities said it happened at about 12:30 p.m. on Interstate 77 not far from the Leon Sullivan Way exit.

The ambulance had slowed in traffic and the patient was able to get out of the vehicle.

The body was recovered near the Martin Luther King Jr. Community Center on Donnally Street.

Police closed two southbound lanes of the interstate as part of the investigation.