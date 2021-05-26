Passengers at Yeager trending up

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The state’s busiest airport for commercial flights is back to pre-pandemic levels when it comes to number of passengers.

Nick Keller

Yeager Airport Director Nick Keller told members of the Yeager board Wednesday the airport is averaging about 4,000 enplanements a week.

Keller said low-cost flights to Orlando and Myrtle Beach on Spirit Airlines have been a big help.

“Some days we have 800 to 900 passengers a day on Spirit days,” Keller said.

Yeager was averaging about 700 passengers a day before the pandemic without Spirit.

Keller told board members he’s further optimistic with the June 6 return of American Airlines flights to Philadelphia.

“That will be a complete restoration that we lost with COVID,” Keller said. “Really importantly in June we’ll have more seats in the market for June this year than we had in June 2019.”

Keller said many thought it would take three to five years to get full flight service returned after the pandemic but it’s turned out to be much faster.

Agreement with Nicholas County

The Yeager Board approved a management agreement Wednesday with the Nicholas County Airport Authority.

Keller said the agreement will eventually allow Yeager to sell fuel at the Summersville Airport. He said the airport will also be used as an alternate site for planes involved in large military operations in southern West Virginia.