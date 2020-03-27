CHARLESTON, W.Va. — A portion of Kanawha Boulevard in Charleston will be closed this weekend to allow people the opportunity for “safe recreational activity.”

Charleston Mayor Amy Goodwin announced the closure Friday afternoon. The change between Brooks and Court streets will begin Saturday at 9 a.m. and continue until Sunday at 6 p.m.

Goodwin told WCHS-AM she spoke to the Kanawha-Charleston Health Department before making the decision. She said exercising is OK as long as people continue practicing social distancing.

“I need to provide some space where be can do that safely,” she said.

The city already closed sports fields and courts out of an abundance of caution.

State coronavirus czar Dr. Clay Marsh disagreed with the policy when asked during a press briefing Friday afternoon. Goodwin said she spoke to Marsh later Friday afternoon to clarify the city is still supporting coronavirus guidelines, adding Marsh finds the effort acceptable.

“With the weather being nice this weekend, we felt it important to give folks a place they could safely enjoy,” she said in a statement.