Parkways Authority reports cyber attack

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Operations at the West Virginia Parkways Authority were impacted by a cyber attack Friday.

Parkways Authority General Manager Jeff Miller said it happened Friday morning on the authority’s internal computer systems “which handle email, telephones, and various non-critical applications.”

He said the incident has been contained.

Miller said there’s no indication that any customer information was breached.

The attack also hasn’t had an impact at the West Virginia Turnpike toll plazas, Miller said.

“There is no indication customer data was breached. All toll lanes are operable, and all E-ZPass accounts are functioning,” Miller said in a Friday afternoon statement. “The Parkways Authority contracts with a third party technology company, which handles all payment processing and E-ZPass accounts for toll collection. Their system is separate from the West Virginia Parkways Authority and is unaffected by the cyber attack.”

An investigation into the attack has started. Miller said the Parkways Authority is being assisted by state and federal cybersecurity experts.