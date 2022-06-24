Parking options, KRT service for Regatta detailed by event officials

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The City of Charleston and Regatta Commission officials have announced parking options for the Charleston Sternwheel Regatta including KRT pick-up and drop-off locations.

The much-anticipated Regatta will be held June 30-July 4 across numerous downtown Charleston locations including Magic Island, Slack Plaza and Haddad Riverfront Park. Charleston Mayor Amy Shuler Goodwin, KRT Executive Director Sean Hill and numerous Regatta officials rode on a KRT bus from the Patrick Street Big Lots parking lot to Magic Island on Friday, demonstrating using the bus for the festival.

KRT will provide free, hop-on/hop-ff service during the events. Bus routes will run every 30 minutes from the Patrick Street Big Lots parking lot to City Hall and back, and from Laidley Field to City Hall and back.

“We wanted to make sure that families can get in and get out. If you want to get in easy to the Regatta and out of the Regatta easily, you want to be on the KRT,” Goodwin told the media on the bus.

Parking will be available in both public and private lots and facilities throughout the city. Handicap-accessible parking will be made available on a first-come-first-served basis at each parking location. Parking locations may require a fee to park, the city said.

City street parking meters and other parking violations are enforced Monday-Saturday 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. except on holidays.

Goodwin said there will be plenty of parking around the city for the thousands expected to attend but the KRT option is what she recommends.

“Think of it as the KRT is your personal valet of the Regatta. In an air-conditioned bus, they will drop you off and pick you up,” she said.