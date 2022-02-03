Parents charged with child neglect after child found miles from home

ST. ALBANS, W.Va. — Parents of a 13-year old juvenile with autism have been charged with child neglect creating risk of injury after the juvenile was found several miles from home.

According to the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office, Kanawha County deputies investigated a missing person complaint involving the juvenile. The child had left the residence located in the 100 block of 3rd Avenue North in St. Albans.

Deputies said the juvenile was located several miles away from the residence, not wearing shoes and in inclement weather.

Deputy B.L. Shamblin observed the juvenile’s residence to be deplorable living conditions with no running water, littered with mud and trash on the inside, and without a front door, a release said.

According to Dep. Shamblin’s criminal complaint, there were two small children in the residence who were muddy and appeared not to have bathed in several days. All three children were placed into the custody of Child Protective Services.

Their parents, Phillip S. Duelley, 38, and Stacy L. Mullins, 39), were arrested and charged with child neglect creating risk of injury.

Duelley and Mullins are being held at South Central Regional Jail.