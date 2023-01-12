Parent Company of CAMC acquires Plateau Medical Center in Oak Hill

OAK HILL, W.Va — Health System [Vandalia Health], has signed a deal with a subsidiary of Community Health Systems [CHS] to acquire Plateau Medical Center in Oak Hill.

The deal is expected to close by the end of March 2023 and is subject to regulatory approvals.

President & CEO of Vandalia Health, David Ramsey, expressed his excitement about acquiring the vital medical center.

“As a critical access hospital, Plateau Medical Center plays an important role in the Oak Hill Community and beyond,” he said. “We are excited they are joining CAMC and Vandalia.”

CAMC will continue hospital operations and work with employees and medical staff members to deliver critical services to the region once the deal is complete.

