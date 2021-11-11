Par Mar giving more options in Clay County

MAYSEL, W.Va. — Shoppers in Clay County will have another option beginning Friday morning when Par Mar opens what it calls a full line grocery store/convenience store location.

Par Mar is bringing the IGA brand back to the Clay community at the store located on Route 4 in Maysel just a few miles from downtown Clay.

Par Mar District Manager Bryan Brennan said the grocery store is being joined with a Par Mar convenience store to offer a one stop shop for groceries and Marathon gasoline.

“The people are excited. We’ve had people stopping in asking for product already,” Brennan said. “We’re looking for big things to happen and looking to being a big part of the community in the Clay County area and help take care of those people and get them some product close to home at a reasonable price.”

Brennan said they’ll also be working with local business owners who may have products that can be sold at the store, He said he had a conversation with a man who produces baked goods Thursday.

“Par Mar is very much a community-related company, we like to be part of the community and so we’re hoping to be able to help him out as well and move his product in the local area,” Brennan said.

The operation is beginning with six workers but looking for more, Brennan said.

The new store replaces Bullards Quick Stop and Marathon