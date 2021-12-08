Pair of North Carolina men arrested following multi-county chase

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. — Two North Carolina men are in custody following a multi-county vehicle pursuit Tuesday that began in Putnam County.

According to West Virginia State Police, Kilan Nicks, 25, and Tay Tabron, 26, both of Charlotte, were arrested Tuesday following a chase that started on Interstate-64 and ended near Eighth Avenue in Huntington.

Officials stated the chase traveled through Hal Greer Blvd. onto Eighth Avenue where state tried to stop the vehicle with spike strips. Troopers said a gun was thrown out of the window of the vehicle towards the end of the chase.

Nicks and Tabron then allegedly took off on foot and were arrested shortly after.

Troopers said the pair are facing several charges, including fleeing, possession with intent to deliver and felony possession of a firearm.