Paintball, other activities wrap up as the 2023 National Scout Jamboree nears the end

GLEN JEAN, W.Va. — The 2023 National Scout Jamboree is wrapping up its last full day of activities with a bang– in the form of a unique version of paintball.

The paintball course called Color Run Alley was a popular activity at the Jamboree and one that was brand new to it, as well.

Color Run Alley Program Lead Michael Zemienieuski said there is one major aspect that makes this course different from traditional paintball.

“We’re exposing the youth to what paintball is, we’re not shooting at anybody, it’s not the traditional ‘go shoot each other,’ they’re using paintball guns and shooting at targets, this is something new we’re trying to introduce to the scouts,” Zemienieuski said.

He says Boy Scouts of America has strict rules regarding shooting sports in the sense that aiming at anything remotely resembling a human or an animal is completely prohibited.

“With keeping with that faith and tradition with the BSA, what we are doing is shooting at targets, so they get to fire something that’s not a gun not a rifle but yet they still get to have the fun of seeing the impact of the ball hitting a steel target,” said Zemienieuski.

MetroNews caught up with two scouts coming out of the paintball course, Robert Antrobus of Kentucky and Brayan Alvarez of Ohio. Neither of them had ever tried paintball like this before, but they both agreed they were up for the challenge it presented.

“The targets are really small because of the site and you really have to eyeball it most of the time, so that’s pretty much how you have to shoot it,” Alvarez said.

Zemienieuski said while the activity was meant for the scouts to have fun it also was serving as a training course to teach them about firearm safety and how to address a firearm in all aspects of society.

“Hopefully they carry the lessons learned with them by coming to a firing range of any type here at the Jamboree that the safety is very important because any kind of projectile can hurt,” he said.

While shooting is somewhat different in the scouts regarding the targets, a wide variety of it was offered at the Jamboree beyond the newly-added paintball, including rifle and pistol stations, sporting clays and trap shooting.

Friday is move out day for the 15,000 scouts at this year’s Jamboree that has been ongoing from July 19 to July 28.

The 2023 Jamboree was the third Jamboree that the Summit Bechtel Reserve has hosted. In 2019, it was also host to a World Scout Jamboree, which are held every four years in different countries.