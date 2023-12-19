Pack optimistic about state’s economy

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Acting state Revenue Secretary Larry Pack said the state is on the right track from an economy standpoint.

“We’ve had such a good run the last three or four years and some of that is related to severance taxes but also some of that is related to the economy and how fast it has been growing,” Pack said.

Gov. Jim Justice appointed Pack to serve as the acting state Revenue Secretary after previous Secretary Dave Hardy was appointed by the governor to fill the vacant seat in Kanawha County Circuit Court once held by the late Joanna Tabit. Pack is a former state delegate from Kanawha County and advisor to the Justice administration.

Pack was a guest on “580-Live with Dave Allen” on Monday. He credits the arrival of new businesses all across the state for how the economy is looking.

The acting state Revenue Secretary also said the state definitely has surpluses but is also still experiencing some challenges. One of those challenges is recruiting and retaining workers for select jobs.

“We have an economy that is on fire and growing so fast that we don’t have enough people for the jobs,” said Pack. “The jobs that are a little less attractive are a little bit more difficult to bring people in for and keep.”

The state’s corrections system was a highlight of an area that struggled with keeping on workers. Pack said the leadership over the state’s jails and prisons have addressed the vacancy problems and other issues and believes the system is in a better place now.

Pack said the state needs more people, whether they’re originally from the state or not.

“We need people to come back to West Virginia who moved out because of jobs. That will help us fill these positions,” Pack said.

Pack promoted the low cost of living and the quality of life that the state has as reasons for recruiting people to move to the state or make a return.

“This is the first time in my lifetime that we have jobs and not just jobs but good jobs in West Virginia,” he said. “It really is an exciting time.”