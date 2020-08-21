Outbreak reported at Marmet nursing home

MARMET, W.Va. — The Kanawha-Charleston Health Department reported at outbreak Friday at an eastern Kanawha County nursing home.

The department said 23 residents and eight staff members at the Marmet Center nursing home in Marmet had tested positive for COVID-19.

“We’re saddened to report another outbreak at a nursing home because we know how vulnerable our elderly are to this disease,” KCHD health officer and executive director Dr. Sherri Young said. “Please keep the residents and staff in your thoughts and prayers and continue to take measures to stop the spread of COVID-19. Wear a mask when you’re out in public, wash your hands frequently, avoid gatherings and stay six feet from other people when you can.”

The health department said the home has followed all of the department’s recommendations and is working with officials on contact tracing efforts.