Organizations recognize statewide annual Donor Day

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Volunteers are spreading information and awareness about helping to put an end to the transplant wait across the state Tuesday as part of the third annual Donor Day.

It’s a community outreach effort by both the Center for Organ Recovery and Education (CORE) and Donate Life that challenges people to support organ, tissue, and eye donations.

“We have it on 8/1, because, 8 lives can be saved through 1 donor,” CORE WV Community Outreach Coordinator Cheryl King said.

Several outreach events were being held as part of Donor Day.

Ambassador volunteers were set up at DMVs across the state to give information to people about organ donation, as DMVs are typically the place people go to register to become one.

A total of 17 hospitals around the state were also having informational events for the day, and CORE representatives were set up at two Go-Mart gas stations in Glen Daniel and Sutton where people could show their drivers license confirming they’re an organ donor or signing up to become one on the spot to receive a $20 Go-Mart gift card.

King said encouraging people to become a donor is an important part of what the organization does, as organ donations provide more meaning and closure for those grieving lost loved ones who gave their organs, and it often gives the living donor’s lives a greater sense of purpose.

“When you can talk about death with there being hope on the other side of that death, and people don’t think about that, they don’t think of what their lives can do for someone else, that they can actually save another person or several people’s lives,” said King.

King said organ donation helps loved ones live on.

“That gives you a sense of peace because that person is still living, a part of them is still living on this earth, and a part of them is saving someone else’s life.”

King said there’s a variety of options people have when they choose to become a donor. Both of a person’s kidneys, both lungs, their heart, heart valve, pancreas, corneas, skin and tissue are all organs people can donate.

She said there are currently about 500 people in the state waiting for a transplant.

Along with the DMV, people can also sign up to become a donor when they go to register for their hunting and fishing license or by visiting Donate Life WV.