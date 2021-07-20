Organizations join forces to hold joint fundraiser

NITRO, W.Va. — Two organizations behind separate Nitro fundraisers are combining their efforts to host one joint event this fall.

Wagging Tails and Nitro Ales has joined with Smoke on the Water to organize a chili cook-off and craft beer festival, which will take place in November. Proceeds from the event will go toward HospiceCare — which focuses on providing care to individuals with illnesses — and Dog Bless, a local animal rescue group.

Jennifer Piercy, a member of the Smoke on the Water Chili Cook-Off committee, said talks about combining the events came amid concerns about not being able to have the cook-off in person as concerns about the coronavirus pandemic linger.

“Once we started having initial conversations about the possibility if we could even have Smoke on the Water in person this year, it became apparent that we didn’t think we could hold it at the time of year we usually do,” she said. “We reached out to the city of Nitro, started having some conversations, and it was just a natural fit.”

Jessica Hall, HospiceCare’s director of communications and development, said holding fundraisers in person are vital in educating people about organizations and their work.

“We try to let people know that hospice is about living, it’s about positivity, it’s making the days that you have as good as possible,” she said. “Fun events like this are our bread-and-butter. We love the positivity that comes from events like this.”

The event will also feature live music, vendors and food trucks.

The one-day festival will take place on Nov. 13.