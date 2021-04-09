Operation GPA launched by Kanawha County officials

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Operation GPA, a program by the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office to focus on keeping students safe in the final weeks of the school, has been relaunched with a focus of COVID-19 this year.

Deputies from the office, Kanawha County Schools officials, representatives from the county, dispatchers from Metro 911, and other first responders gathered at Metro 911 on Friday morning to announced the resumption of the program that stands for Graduation Prom Alive.

Jaclyn Swayne, the Principal of St. Albans HS spoke during the announcement and said there are COVID-19 protocols in place for graduations in the county. SAHS is being held at the Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center and will feature spaced-out graduates, a parent/guardian section to be above the graduates and faculty seating spaced apart.

She said her students have been committed to following the guidelines because they missed so much in 2020.

“They know the routine by now through the school year. Students have done an excellent job at St. Albans High School of wearing masks and following guidelines. I’m sure they’ll be excited to do that, especially to ensure they have a safe and exciting prom and graduation,” she said.

St. Albans is holding its prom outdoors on Main Street while other schools in the county plan graduations in parking lots and football fields at their campus.

The Operation GPA program began in 2006 and has focused on educating students on the dangers of combining drugs/alcohol and driving. There is also a larger law enforcement presence around the events of prom and graduation.

Since its inception, there have been no tragic crashes or incidents associated with the events, according to the sheriff’s office. Swayne said that shows what can be done with a community is together.

“Our schools support one another. When one school is in need, we are there to help. That starts with our administration at Kanawha County Schools and the greater support and administration for our law enforcement entities with Kanawha County,” she said.