Opening statements made in Drennen trial

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Opening statements began Tuesday in the trial of a Kanawha County man accused of a February 2020 crime spree in Charleston.

The jury selection process in the Joshua Drennen trial wrapped up Tuesday, and legal counsel for the state and Drennen made opening statements afterward.

Drennen, a 28-year-old resident of Clendenin, is facing multiple charges for his actions, including first-degree murder for the death of 77-year-old Barbara Steele at her West Side home. He also allegedly carjacked a vehicle from a Walgreens parking lot before attempting another carjacking. Charleston Patrolman Terrence Casto confronted Drennen near a Washington Street West convenience store, in which Drennen allegedly attacked Casto with a flat iron before being shot by the officer.

“On the 11th day of February 2020 on the West Side of Charleston here in Kanawha County, West Virginia, this defendant cut a trail of terror, leaving behind for many people a trial of tears,” Kanawha County Assistant Prosecutor Michelle Drummond said.

Drennen’s attorney John Sullivan said Drennen did commit the alleged actions, but he added the jury should find Drennen not guilty because of his mental health.

“Josh had been committed to a mental hospital on Nov. 13, 2019,” Sullivan said.

Sullivan noted Drennen’s family sought a mental hygiene petition because of concerns he was a danger to himself and other people. He said Drennen had illusions and believed he was a prophet of God.

“He was acting out of control. He was acting in a strange manner,” Sullivan added. “It was for a long period of time, and his brother felt he was a danger to himself and others.”

Drennen stayed at the hospital for 12 days.

The trial will resume Wednesday at 9 a.m.