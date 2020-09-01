Opening statements in Gatewood trial scheduled for Tuesday

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Jurors will hear opening statements on Tuesday regarding a Nitro woman accused of fatally stabbing a woman in September 2018.

Cynthia Gatewood, 32, of Nitro, is charged with murdering 57-year-old Cheryl Fisher, of Charleston. Authorities previously said Gatewood allegedly stabbed Fisher in the parking lot of The Tobacco Shop in Sissonville.

The trial marks the first to be held in Kanawha County since the coronavirus pandemic halted court proceedings in March.

The jury was selected on Monday.

Opening statements are scheduled to begin at 9 a.m.