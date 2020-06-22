One visitor per patient now allowed at CAMC

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — CAMC began the next step toward allowing more adult visitors into their hospitals Monday.

One adult at a time is now allowed to visit a patient under in-patient care.

CAMC spokesman Dale Witte said the hospital is taking “baby steps” to make sure patients and visitors face reduced risks with the coronavirus pandemic still a factor.

“We wanted to wait until now to start easing visitation restrictions so we could kind of monitor COVID activity as the state has been reopening and allowing more and more activity. We also wanted to give a little more time following the Memorial Day Holiday,” Witte said Monday.

CAMC didn’t allow anyone to visit their patients for about three months because of the pandemic. It began allowing visitors for out-patient services last week.

Visitation hours in connection with Monday’s next step are restricted from noon until 6 p.m.

“We’re allowing one at a time to kind of minimize the risk and we’re reducing the hours to what they were a year ago,” Witte said.

Witte recommends those planning a visit to CAMC should check the entire list of guidelines at CAMC’s coronavirus page on its website. He said it wold also be a good idea to give yourself some extra time if you’re planning a visit.

“You’re going to have your temperature taken. You’re going to be asked to wear a mask so be patient with the process,” Witte said.

The visitation guidelines cover CAMC General, CAMC Memorial, CAMC Women and Children’s and CAMC Teays Valley.