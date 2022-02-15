One-time bonuses in the hands of KCHD employees

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Employees of the Kanawha-Charleston Health Department (KCHD) have enjoyed a recent one-time bonus payment this month, following the approval from the West Virginia State Personnel Board.

Robby Queen, KCHD director of operations told 580-WCHS on Tuesday that the health department was able to do a special payroll run after the board approved one-time non-base building salary enhancements on Jan. 27 and employees saw the bonuses less than a week after that date.

The Kanawha-Charleston Board of Health approved salary increments for employees at its December meeting; full-time staff will receive $2,500, while part-time employees will get $1,200.

Queen said while they are one-time bonuses, it’s an amount that reflects the work done by employees during the pandemic. He said that KCHD would like to get a clearer picture of finances in the coming years in order to give more pay increases.

“We would love to be able to make these long-term raises. But at this point, it felt comfortable that the one-time payments were the right thing to do in an amount that truly recognizes the hard work of the employees here,” Queen said.