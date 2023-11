BELLE, W.Va. — A crash on Interstate-77 near the Belle exit in Kanawha County forced all southbound lanes to close Wednesday afternoon.

According to the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office, a vehicle collided with a flatbed truck sometime just before 2 p.m. in the southbound lane of the Interstate near mile marker 96.

At least person was seriously injured in the incident.

I-77 has since reopened.