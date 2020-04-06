One positive, more results pending for Charleston senior living home

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The number of positive COVID-19 cases at the Eastbrook Center in Charleston is up to two following testing on Monday morning, the Kanawha-Charleston Health Department said.

The department (KCHD) released information on the testing of 124 residents and 39 staff members at the Chesterfield Avenue senior living center following one resident testing positive for the novel coronavirus on Sunday.

A combined team from the KCHD, the West Virginia National Guard, Kanawha County Emergency Ambulance Authority, Charleston Area Medical Center, and the City of Charleston performed the testing with rapid testing kits and nasal swabs.

During Monday’s testing, utilizing rapid tests, one staff member was found to be positive. Residents were tested using only nasal swabs and are awaiting results.

“Today (Monday) we were able to determine in minutes another positive case,” said Dr. Sherri Young, KCHD health officer and executive director.

“When I planned weeks ago to purchase rapid tests and develop a protocol for the usage of those tests, we knew that nursing homes would be potential sites for outbreaks. Rapid tests would help identify positive cases in a quick manner to help determine the need for self-isolation. I am using the tests in the best way to protect our first responders and healthcare professionals. Here I was able to order an immediate quarantine which is the only way to stop a community spread in a nursing home setting.”

All nasal swab tests collected will go to CAMC’s lab for results. Results for tests are expected within 24 to 48 hours.

The facility is taking all necessary precautions to prevent the further spread of the virus, a release said.

The latest numbers from the KCHD on Monday afternoon indicates there are 70 positive COVID-19 cases in Kanawha County.