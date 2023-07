KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. — A rollover crash on I-79 in Kanawha County injured one person Friday afternoon

Kanawha County dispatchers said the single-car crash happened around 6:45 p.m. near mile marker 19 of I-79 North close to Clendenin.

The extent of the person’s injuries involved is unknown at this time.

The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office, Ambulance Authority and the Clendenin Volunteer Fire Department responded to the incident.