MASON COUNTY, W.Va. — One person died Monday in a crash on U.S. Route 35 in Mason County.

According to authorities. the crash involved a U-Haul truck pulling a trailer with a car and a semi-truck with a flatbed trailer.

The incident happened about a mile from the Putnam County line around 5:45 p.m. Authorities closed the road because of the crash.

A second person was taken to a hospital.