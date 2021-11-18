One person dies in Kanawha County wreck

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — One person died Wednesday following a crash on Elk River Road.

According to the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office, the incident happened around 4:45 p.m. A driver in a Ford Mustang attempted to avoid a stopped dump truck but instead crashed into the vehicle. A pickup truck traveling in the opposite lane struck the car.

Authorities extricated the driver of the Mustang and transported him to a hospital. The driver died from his injuries. The sheriff’s office has not released his identity.

The road was closed amid an investigation. No other injuries were reported.