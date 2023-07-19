One Nitro resident raises concerns of flooding from heavy rainfall

NITRO, W.Va. — A concerned resident in Nitro told city council members during their Tuesday meeting that something needs to be done about ongoing drainage issues around her home.

The woman said she lives on 31st street in Nitro, with Hickory Road running behind her home. The water and drainage issues for her began last November.

She said she’s lived there for many years but didn’t think the drain had ever been cleaned during her time living there.

“Last November I got an estimate because it (the rain) came off the hill, jumped the drain, came across the road, then came down and underneath my home,” she said.

The woman said the damage to her home was costly and she believed it could be prevented if the drains were checked on and fixed properly.

She then told members of city council that she brought a public service member up to the drain by her home near Hickory Road.

“It’s the city’s responsibility to keep the drains cleared out,” she said. “It’s as simple as that.”

The city has dealt with flooding issues for many years. They’ve previously looked into installing a storm water retention system within the Brookehaven subdivision.

Severe storms brought heavy rain to the area last week. A few more inches of rain came falling down in Kanawha and surrounding counties on Tuesday also.

Nitro Mayor Dave Casebolt said the storms aren’t going to get any better and more rain will come. He told the woman they would look at the situation as soon as they can.

“We’re going to address it,” he assured her.