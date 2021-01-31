One man in hospital following Charleston shooting

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — A Charleston man is in stable condition following a shooting early Sunday morning near Dixie Street and Nancy Street in the capital city.

Charleston Police (CPD) said Theon Anderson, 41, was shot close to 3 a.m. around the 500 block of Nancy Street when an unknown colored SUV pulled up beside him and fired several shots.

CPD had responded to reports of a shooting in area of 1500 Dixie Street. Upon arrival, officers located the victim with a gunshot wound to the arm. The victim was struck by gunfire

and started running towards Dixie Street.

The victim was uncooperative and refused to answer questions, according to police.