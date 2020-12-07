One man dead in Putnam County drive-by shooting

TEAYS VALLEY, W.Va. — One man is dead after being shot multiple times in a drive-by shooting near Teays Valley, according to the Putnam County Sheriff’s Office.

A news release from the sheriff’s office said deputies are searching for the suspect who fled the scene around 2:30 p.m. Monday at Maury Village apartments off Mount Vernon Road

Authorities said John Glaspell was shot multiple times, transported to Charleston Area Medical Center Teays Valley Hospital and died a short time later.

The sheriff’s office said the suspect remains at-large as the investigation continues.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Detective John Hedrick at 304-586-0256, Extension 2362.