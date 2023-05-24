One last day to be a Patriot for graduates of George Washington High School

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Graduation season has ended for Kanawha County High Schools. The last two to go through ceremonies for the class of 2023 were Nitro and George Washington High Schools Tuesday evening in downtown Charleston.

George Washington High School graduated 275 seniors this year from inside the Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center.

GW Principal Jim Crawford said graduation ceremonies are always special and bring plenty to celebrate. This class was no different.

“They’re not all perfect, but we got them here the best way we can,” Crawford said. “Whether they had little issues or a lot of issues, we worked on them, and they all got better. That’s what I like to see.”

Graduates Jason Payne and Ethan Reynolds have similar routes planned out now as GW alumni. They both will be joining the National Guard and are both heading to Fort Sill in Oklahoma next month. Both men say they’re excited for the next chapter of their lives.

“I’m ready to go,” Payne said.

“I’m excited to get out of here but I’m also a little nervous starting out on my own,” said Reynolds.

Jason Payne said he’s always wanted to help people, and is joining the Guard as a combat medic.

One of their closest friends Larry Shepherd will also be joining the National guard but with a different plan and destination awaiting him. Shepherd is heading to Missouri for boot camp in August, then to Fort Jackson in South Carolina. His plans after that are to attend Appalachian Bible College in 2024 in hopes of becoming a pastor or a missionary.

Shepherd gives huge credit to his church for their continued support in his high school years.

“My church loves me, they’re my biggest suppor system,” Shepherd said, who added that this sister graduated from GW last year. His class is much bigger but he said that everyone still remains close and knows just about everyone.

All three men were a part of the Army Junior Reserve Officer Training Corps (JROTC) program at George Washington.